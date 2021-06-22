fbpx

Kocharyan Derides Pashinyan’s National Unity Proposal show tactics

Former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan, whose Armenia Alliance came in second in Sunday’s snap parliamentary election, has derided Nikol Pashinyan’s national unity proposal as “show tactics” designed for international consumption

Kocharyan, at the alliance’s campaign headquarters today, said Pashinyan’s government has lied so much “that it is impossible to believe them anymore.”

Yesterday, at a victory celebration in Yerevan’s Republic Square, Pashinyan said a new page is opening in the history of Armenia and Artsakh that should start with the consolidation of the national potential.

