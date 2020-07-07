fbpx

Kim Kardashian calls on her millions of followers to support small businesses in Armenia

Kim Kardashian called on her millions of social media followers to support small businesses in Armenia by donating to Armenia Support Fund.

“Consider donating to Armenia Support Fund help provide COVID-19 aid to struggling small businesses in Armenia,” the reality show star and successful businessman wrote.

The TV star also published the names of several companies which especially need support in this regard.

Armenia Support Fund has partnered with The Paros Foundation to launch the Armenia COVID-19 Small Business Support Initiative. The purpose of this project is to raise funds to support the business-related needs of family-owned small businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19 in Armenia.

