Khloe Kardashian supports Armenia: Sword represents power and strength of nation, breaking chains of oppression

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram stories to share her support to Armenia during the aggravation of the situation at the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

The reality show star shared the photo of her pendant capturing the Armenian coat of arms and explained the meaning of it to her followers.

“The sword represents the power and strength of the nation, breaking the chains of oppression,” she noted. “The broken chain represents effort shown by the nation to gain freedom and independence.”

“The wheat ears represent the hard-working nature of the Armenian people”

“The feather represents the intellectual and cultural heritage of the Armenian nation,” she noted.

Khloe has also shared a photo of her posing in this jewelry.