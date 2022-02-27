Kazakhstan, Pashinyan Stayed at his Turkish Dream hotel, “Rixos President Hotel”

Pashinyan Stayed at a Turkish hotel in Kazakhstan Milliyet While the normalization efforts between Turkey and Armenia continued, it was a Turkish hotel of choice in Kazakhstan, where Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stayed to attend the Eurasian Economic Union Heads of Government Meeting.

Pashinyan and the Armenian delegation stayed at the Rixos President Hotel, owned by Turkish architect Aytekin Gültekin. Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had stayed at the same hotel the previous day. In the statement made after the meeting between the Armenian and Turkish negotiators in Vienna on February 24, they exchanged views on possible concrete steps that could be taken and reiterated their agreement to continue the process without preconditions.

One day after this statement, Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan and his delegation, who came to the Eurasian Economic Cooperation Heads of Government Meeting in Nur Sultan, the capital of Kazakhstan, to discuss the geopolitical tension in the region, stayed at the Turkish Rixos President Hotel. While it was learned that the Armenian delegation entered the hotel on February 24, the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs, who was in Nur Sultan for official meetings, left the same hotel on the same day.