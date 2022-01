The protesters seized the residence of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Almaty, RIA Novosti reports, citing Zakon.kz and eyewitnesses.

Earlier, the Vlast newspaper reported that several thousand protesters are trying to break into the territory of the president’s residence.

In addition, the protesters ransacked the premises of the TV channels.

They have been holding the correspondent of Sputnik Kazakhstan for about an hour.