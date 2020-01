Kavala, Demirtaş and Altan wrote for Hrant Dink from prison, Kavala, Demirtaş ve Altan, hapishaneden Hrant Dink için yazdı

Osman Kavala, Selahattin Demirtaş and Ahmet Altan wrote a letter for Hrant Dink from the prison for the 13th year of his murder.

The newspaper Agos appeared in the 13th year of the murder of Hrant Dink with the headline “Inheritance of hope and dreams to us”.

Due to the anniversary of the death of Hrant Dink, the founder and editor-in-chief of the newspaper, Osman Kavala, the only defendant in the Gezi Resistance case, Osman Kavala, former Co-chairman of HDP, and arrested journalist Ahmet Altan, writing articles for the newspaper. took.

13 years in search of justice

The newspaper used the following expressions in her headline when she included the photograph of Hrant Dink taken by Sebati Karakurt:

“It has been 13 years since Hrant Dink, the founder and editor-in-chief of our newspaper, left us with a racist murder. These 13 years have passed, especially with the search for justice for the murder case. Unfortunately, there has been no significant development in 13 years, especially for those who plan this dark murder in the state.

“The trial of public officials could begin exactly nine years after the murder. Even if some relations are exposed in the case that has been going on for about four years and even if the smoke screen has been opened a little, a comprehensive investigation is still not carried out.

“But the words of Hrant Dink, his dreams are growing day by day. 13 years both in Turkey and abroad as more and more people are cut off the ear of Hrant’s words carefully, knows her world, visiting the drop-Spatial Memory hemhal is happening to him last year. Hrant’s hopes and dreams lead us all. ”

Kavala: ‘We will continue to demand justice’

Speaking to the readers of Agos from Silivri Prison, where he was detained for Hrant Dink, Osman Kavala said that he will not be with the people who came to commemorate the 19 January commemoration for the third time this year:

“This year, on January 19, I will not be with you, Hrant’s Friends, in front of Agos . I will remember Hrant by thinking about the photo of dear Hrant appearing together with the seagulls and watching the seagulls flying over me.

“Commemorating Hrant, how easily a person can do evil to his fellows, citizens, human brothers, this painful fact strikes our face.

“But thinking about Hrant gives us more power to stand up to what we’ve experienced and resist hope. I and those who were unjustly imprisoned have lost our freedom for a while; Hrant died of what he wrote and said.

“As long as we live, we will be able to demand justice and hope, alone and together. We will continue to demand justice, alone and together, for Hrant, for the dignified people of this country, and for all. I wish 2020 to be a year that strengthens our hopes. ”

Demirtaş: ‘Someone is worrying about you being an Armenian’

Selahattin Demirtaş, former Co-Chair of HDP, who was detained in Edirne F Type Prison, wrote a letter for Hrant Dink.

Demirtaş, who said in his letter, “We hear things that increase hope inside,” wrote Demirtaş, “There is resistance where there is persecution, and if there is resistance, there is hope.”

Speaking of a memory that he had with Hrant Dink in 2001, Demirtaş briefly told Dink’s story of coming to the conference in Diyarbakır with these words:

“Dear friend, I don’t know if you remember, you came to Diyarbakır in 2001 for a conference. The state of emergency continued, it had not been removed yet. The panel was very difficult to get conference permission. Nevertheless, the permission for that conference was broken. We barely convinced you.

“At that time, the population registration samples, residence notes and criminal records of all speakers had to be submitted to the police headquarters before the event. I was dealing with bureaucratic procedures. We called and asked you for these documents. You were a warrior first. You said, ‘Does that happen?’ We barely convinced you. We wanted you to be our guest in Diyarbakır and attend the conference because.

“As for the documents of all the speakers, we went to the Police Department to apply. The police chief looked at the documents and said, “Are you calling an Armenian too?”

“I always forgot to tell you after that day. Then I realized that someone does not see your humanity, he is worried about being an Armenian. ”

Altan: ‘The eyes of death’

Ahmet Altan is located in Silivri Prison inmate “A Murder, A Funeral” in the article published under the title role in the murder of Hrant Dink penned in Turkey’s undertaking.

“Hrant saw the face of death before he was killed,” said Altan, saying:

“In the court he was on trial, when some dark men in the state suddenly appeared and stared at him, he realized that it was the eyes of death. He wrote the mood of pigeon anxiety to explain that he saw death. One last scream of writing disappeared before he could find a voice that would answer his voice in a deaf space. There were reasons why that murder, which we learned from the news that came out later, was targeting Hrant. Someone decided that he was ‘guilty’ in secret rooms. Hrant’s first major ‘crime’ was to explain to the country that an Armenian is a human being, and the more a Turkish person admits, the more an Armenian is. ”