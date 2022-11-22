Karabakh village head on Azerbaijan shootings: We left the fields, stopped the work

The work in the agricultural lands belonging to Sarushen village in the Askeran region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has stopped. Village head Karen Gasparyan informed about this in an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“We left the fields, we stopped the work because they [i.e., the Azerbaijani soldiers] opened fire in the direction of the tractor driver. There was no damage, everything is normal,” Gasparyan said.

The head of Sarushen village added that the Azerbaijani side has been shooting often in recent days.

To note, at around 11am on Monday as well, the Azerbaijani side had opened fire toward the Artsakh civilians working in the same place, thus violating the ceasefire.