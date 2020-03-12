Karabakh presidential candidate: Armenia PM must apologize for his statements

During a meeting with journalists today, presidential candidate of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), hero of Artsakh, army general Vitali Balasanyan said he and his team aren’t going to let a revolution be made in Artsakh.

Touching upon Nikol Pashinyan’s statement that there are conspiratorial forces in Artsakh, Balasanyan stated that he doesn’t share this view. Balasanyan also said he doesn’t understand who those conspiratorial forces are and what the words “former” or “new Armenia” mean.

Vitali Balasanyan urged Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to present the list of conspiratorial forces so that people in Artsakh also know who they are. The leader of Armenia’s political authorities and his team need to refrain from making dangerous statements and apologize to the public as soon as possible. The time will come and we will speak out, and Nikol Pashinyan will be held liable for those words. Today is a historic day for all of us and for Nikol Pashinyan’s political authorities, and I ask them to refrain from making such statements and not try to make a revolution in Artsakh because we won’t allow it,” Vitali Balasanyan stated.