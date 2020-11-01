Karabakh presidential advisor: We are witnessing Turkish annexation of Azerbaijan

We are witnessing the Turkish annexation of Azerbaijan; East Hitler – Erdogan – is implementing the annexation of Azerbaijan. David Babayan, Advisor to the President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), has stated this in an interview with Armenian News-News.am.

Touching upon the history of the Turkish state, Babayan noted that what is happening right now can be conventionally called the “third expansion” of Turkey. The first one was under the Seljuks when the Ottoman Empire has been established on the ruins of the Seljuk Empire. Then, current Turkey and its content are very different from its predecessors. “The Ottomans and Seljuks had no nationalist approach to nation-building. They conquered territories and wanted to adopt the customs of the local population, purposefully changed the anthropological appearance. This means that they somehow wanted to abandon the nomadic past, considering it to be some sort of anachronism not befitting the empire.

The current Turks have a completely different approach with a core ideology of Nazism. Before the collapse of the Ottoman Empire, the European powers had built in a landmine in the form of pan-Turkism ideology. It was designed to prevent an alliance between Russia and Turkey on a long-term basis and to direct Turkey’s expansion towards Central Asia, the Caucasus and Transcaucasia, i.e. to withdraw from Europe.