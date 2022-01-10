Karabakh police: Firefighters also targeted by Azerbaijan shooting

STEPANAKERT. – The Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire in the direction of Karmir Shuka and Taghavard villages in the Martuni region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) at around 2:30 pm Monday, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Police.

A car that was parked next to the Karmir Shuka kindergarten had caught fire as a result of this yet another Azerbaijani provocation targeting civilians.

The firefighters who were dispatched to the scene were also targeted by these shots while carrying out firefighting.

According to preliminary data, there are no affected from these shootings that lasted about ten minutes.

The bullets that penetrated the trunk of the aforesaid car were found at the scene.

Law enforcement officers are working at the scene.

At the moment, the situation is relatively stable.