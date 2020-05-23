Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan attempted sabotage penetration

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary on Friday attempted sabotage penetration in the direction of a guard post of a military unit of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed.

But the frontline units of the Defense Army detected in timely fashion this advance of the Azerbaijani special forces and, inflicting them casualties, pushed them back to their starting positions. The Artsakh Defense Army did not suffer any casualties during the skirmish.

The Artsakh Defense Ministry calls on the Azerbaijani side to refrain from the unpromising tactics to artificially strain the situation. Otherwise, the entire accountability for the tension on the frontline shall fall on the Azerbaijani side.