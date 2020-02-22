Karabakh conflict resolution impossible without negotiations with Artsakh Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia

ARMENPRESS: The Republic of Artsakh is a full participant in the negotiation process, and without negotiations with the Republic of Artsakh it is impossible to settle the Karabakh issue. As reports “Armenpress” this was stated by RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the joint sitting of the Security Councils of Armenia and Artsakh in Stepanakert, co-chaired by Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan.

“In this regard, I consider it very important that in our joint work, if not to say, new content of the negotiation process on the Karabakh issue is being formed and I think that this content first represents the interests of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh more fully. and second, that the content is constructive in terms of creating opportunities for resolving the issue. And in this respect, I also attach importance to the discourse and discussion that took place at the Munich Security Conference, where the same content was obtained from flesh and blood, clearly formulated and we have conditionally called the Munich principles, “the Prime Minister said.

According to him, security is one of the cornerstones of cooperation between Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia, because Artsakh and Armenia are a common security area, a common security environment, and here the agenda cannot be separated and differentiated. In this respect, the combat readiness of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh and the moral and psychological atmosphere in the Armed Forces are very important.

“Overall, I can state that the Government of the Republic of Armenia has recently taken, and in particular in 2019, enormous resources and enormous resources to effect meaningful and tangible changes in the Army, ranging from acquisition of armaments, to social guarantees for officers, ordinary personnel, and money. the amount of satisfactions. And as a result of all this, we all expect the discipline, moral and psychological atmosphere and relations in the army to be brought to a whole new level and I think that this problem is truly solvable, ”Nikol Pashinyan said. He stressed that the Army in the Republic of Armenia and Artsakh is an absolute and undisputed authority. In other words, according to him, neither the Republic of Armenia nor Artsakh can be discussed or discussed in relation to the army, because in Armenia and Artsakh, in general, the army is an absolute value to the Armenian people.

“Unfortunately, we have such a phenomenon that the authority of the service in the army still falls short of the reputation of the army and our practical task is to equate the reputation of the service in the army and today we will certainly discuss what steps to take. In terms of the security environment, I think we have to record another such reality. Of course, the Armed Forces are the primary guarantee and guarantee of our security, but I want to say that in carrying out this mission, the Army should never be left alone and the operational burden of the Army should be somewhat relieved. I believe that we should finally state that democracy is one of the important guarantees that should strengthen and strengthen the security of the Republic of Armenia and Artsakh, “PM Pashinyan said.