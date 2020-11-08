Karabakh air defense shoots down another Turkey-made Bayraktar drone of Azerbaijan

At around 1:40pm, the Air Defense units of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army have shot down—in the southeastern direction—another Bayraktar TB2 drone of the adversary. Shushan Stepanyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, on Sunday informed about this on Facebook.

#գյոռբագյոռ ՊԲ ՀՕՊ ստորաբաժանումները ժամը 13:40-ի սահմաններում հարավարևելյան ուղղությամբ խոցել են թշնամու հերթական բայրաքթարը:

At around 13:40 Air Defense units of the Defense Army shot down another enemy Bayraktar TB2 in the southeastern direction.

В районе 13:40 подразделения ПВО Армии обороны сбили очередной вражеский “Байрактар” на юго-восточном направлении.