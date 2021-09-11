Kamo Vardanyan appointed Defense Minister of Artsakh

Major General Kamo Vardanyan has been appointed Minister of Defense of the Artsakh Republic, Commander of the Defense Army. A relevant decree has been signed by president Arayik Harutyunyan.

Born March 18, 1966 in the village of Norshen, Martuni region, Kamo Vardanyan has been serving in the Defense Army of Artsakh since February 1, 1992. From 1992 to 2012 he held a number of command positions in different military units of the Defense Army.



From 2007 to 2012 he was the commander of the Defense Army mountaineering unit. On November 12, 2012, by the decree of the President of the Republic of Artsakh, he was appointed First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Defense Army.



On May 6, 2011, by the decree of the President of the Republic of Artsakh, he was awarded the military rank of Major General. Participated in the 1992-1994, 2016 and 2020 combat operations.



He has been awarded the Combat Cross Order of the 2nd degree of the Republic of Artsakh, the Medal of Courage of the Republic of Armenia, the Vardan Mamikonyan Order of the Republic of Armenia, the 1st degree Medal For Services to the Motherland of the Republic of Armenia, other state and departmental medals of the Republic of Artsakh.



He is married, has two daughters and one son.