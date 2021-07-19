Kajaran residents launch petition for release of Manvel Paramazyan

Residents of Armenia’s Kajaran community launched a petition calling for the release of its head Manvel Paramazyan on Sunday morning. They claim that his arrest is unfair and demand Paramazyan’s release, Zangezur TV reported.

Manvel Paramazyan was arrested for 2 months on Jul 10.

He has been charged with fraud (Article 38-178, Part 3), bribery (Article 311, Part 4) and obstruction of the free expression of the will of voters (Article 154.2, Part 2) of Armenia’s Criminal Code.

Paramazyan denies any wrongdoing, calling the charges against him “political persecution”, according to his lawyer Lusine Sahakyan.