Justice Minister: There is tension between Armenian PM and CC head

The Armenian authorities have acted in a completely legitimate field, seeking legitimate ways to resolve the crisis around the Constitutional Court, Armenian Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan told reporters on Saturday.

His remarks came after PACE co-rapporteurs expressed their concern by high level of tension between Armenia PM’s Office and Constitutional Court Presidency.

“I consider the three observations noted by the co-rapporteurs on the issue of Armenia important. The first is the following: remember that they tried to convince us for a long time that the Constitution, as amended by the 15th year, clearly regulated everything and therefore the current attempts are inappropriate, and the reaction of the co-rapporteurs is more than convincing that our goal is to create a model of the Constitutional Court with the noted changes from 15 years is completely legitimate,” he said.

According to him, the second circumstance is that the reforms that began in Armenia should not be threatened by the crisis, that is, the importance of reforms in the Armenian agenda is noted, and the general impression of the reaction is that the approaches of the Armenian authorities are completely understandable, emphasizes that the government and parliament until this moment acted in a completely legitimate field, looking for legitimate ways to resolve the crisis around the Constitutional Court, and I must again note that the crisis around the Constitutional Court should not become a threat for the course of our reforms, and I think that this crisis should be resolved.

Armenia minister also commented on the statement of the co-rapporteurs that there is tension between the office of the Prime Minister and the Constitutional Court, noting that the tension is obviously present.

He added that they took note of the statement of the co-rapporteurs and wanted to take steps that would not lead to tension.