Just to remind you that 1.5 years ago War Criminal Nikol Pashinyan said literally that: “Turkey has returned to the South Caucasus to continue the Armenian genocide

Just to remind you that 1.5 years ago Armenian PM said literally that: “Turkey has returned to the South Caucasus to continue the Armenian genocide”. Now the same Armenian government after capitulation smiles and greets Turkey and is ready to fulfill all Turkish preconditions.

Armenian FM A. Mirzoyan seems happy while talking with TR’s envoy S. Kılıç. No comments as at the very moment of this talk AZ with support of TR left Artsakh without gas & electricity. An age of peace, indeed.

