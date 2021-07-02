Jurors of the US Federal Court have found two Armenian brothers and their relatives in the Encino district of Los Angeles guilty of fraud and money laundering. This was reported by the American “CBS” TV channel.

Richard Ayvazyan, 42, his wife Marietta Ter-Abelyan, 37, his brother Arthur Ayvazyan, 41, and his brother-in-law, 41-year-old Vahe Dadyan, a resident of Glendale, appeared in the defendant’s chair. Arthur Ayvazyan was also found guilty of stealing personal data in aggravating circumstances.

Prosecutors say the Armenians hid under a false identity, posing as “Yulia Tsadko” and “Victoria Kawicko” to apply for economic assistance programs to mitigate the negative impact of the coronavirus. According to the US Department of Justice, the applications often used false documents, identities, tax documents and payment information. The defendants spent more than $ 18 million on coronavirus support funds in Los Angeles’ Tarzana district, as well as in Glendale and Palm Desert, luxury homes, gold coins, jewelry, jewelry, and jewelry. to buy bags, clothes and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

“In order to get rich quick, the defendants misappropriated federal funds to help Americans affected by the COVID-19 epidemic and to fight the economic slaughter that followed the epidemic,” said Prosecutor Tracy L. Wilkinson. The jurors decided that the defendants should be deprived of their bank accounts, valuables, watches, gold coins, three private houses and about 450 thousand drams. cash. Armenians related to each other face decades in prison in a federal prison. The court will read the verdict on September 13. Prosecutors say four other people involved in the case have already pleaded guilty. Among those people is 39-year-old Tamara Dadyan, a resident of Encino, who is the wife of Arthur, one of the Ayvazyan brothers, and Vahe Dadyan’s niece. T. Dadyan pleaded guilty to bank fraud and electronic communications fraud, theft of personal data in aggravating circumstances and money laundering with prior consent. A 39-year-old woman faces up to 52 years in prison in federal prison. The verdict will be read on September 27. Manuk Grigoryan, 46, of Sun Valley, Los Angeles, and Edward Paronyan, 40, of Granada Hills, and Arman Hayrapetyan, 41, of Glendale, also pleaded guilty to fraud, theft of personal information and money laundering. Each faces up to several decades in prison, with verdicts to be announced in August and September. In the photo: Richard and Arthur Ayvazyan