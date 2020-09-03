Judge orders pre-trial detention of FC Ararat Yerevan midfielder Edgar Malakian

Judge Harutyun Manukyan of the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction has approved the investigators’ motion on remanding FC Ararat Yerevan midfielder Edgar Malakian over the player’s alleged assault of police officers.

Malakian’s lawyer Gor Melkumyan told reporters that his client will be jailed in pre-trial detention for one month.

He said the court approved the investigators’ motion only partly, and his client’s arrest was deemed unlawful.

Melkumyan said they will formally appeal the decision within five days.

The court is yet to announce its decision on a similar motion filed for the detention of Edgar’s brother Gor, who is also a football player and is currently signed by Pyunik FC.

Brothers Gor and Edgar Malakian, professional football players from the FC Pyunik and FC Ararat Yerevan respectively, are suspected in physically assaulting on-duty police officers shortly before midnight on August 30 near Cascade, Yerevan.

According to the Committee of Investigations, Gor and Edgar Malakian, both intoxicated, approached on-duty traffic police officers who were writing a ticket to the footballers’ friend for a traffic violation outside a café. The brothers began telling the officers not to issue the ticket, and when the cops refused the two assaulted them.

According to authorities Gor and Edgar Malakian pushed the officers, ripped off their badges, bodycams and shoulder marks. Gor Malakian also physically assaulted an officer by punching him in the face, according to authorities.

Moreover, two National Security Service detectives who happened to be near the scene intervened and tried to de-escalate the situation, only to be assaulted by the football players. The two detectives and the officers suffered bodily injuries. Moreover, Gor and Edgar Malakian also resisted other officers when backup arrived.

Meanwhile, the lawyer for the two football players shared photos online showing bruises on their faces.