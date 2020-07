A judge has ordered the unsealing of testimony given by Jeffrey Esptein victim Virginia Guiffre that implicates Trump-defending attorney Alan Dershowitz.

According to Miami Herald reporter Julie Brown, U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan has begun the process of “unsealing documents in the defamation case of Ghislaine Maxwell” that will include “the deposition of Virginia Guiffre that includes allegations against Alan Dershowitz.”