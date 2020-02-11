Jordan’s King Abdullah II Pays First Visit to Armenia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today hosted a reception for Jordanian King Abdullah II, now in Armenia on an official visit,



Welcoming the King of Jordan, Pashinyan, according to an Armenian government press release, said: “Your Excellency, it is a great honor for me to see you in our country. This is a historic visit, your first visit to Armenia. And as we discussed, not the last. We hope to see you often in our country.”



Pashinyan said that his government regards its relations with Jordan as very important.

“We generally see the Middle East and your country as a strategic partnership. I am very pleased that relations between our countries are intensifying. We have already specified the results. We have some specific areas that are of mutual interest. I am also glad that a business delegation has come with you, and we are going to sign a document to improve our relations and make them more effective.”



Pashinyan also thanked the people and government of Jordan for their support of the survivors of the 1915 Armenian Genocide.

King Abdullah II thanked Pashinyan for the warm reception he has received in Armenia and expressed the hope that this wouldn’t be his last visit to the country.

“Your Excellency, thank you very much. As you said, we are very proud of the story our peoples have shared. I have been very warmly welcomed since I arrived yesterday, and as you said, I hope this is one of many visits. Our special friendship has been going on for many years, and I hope it will continue to be brighter and warmer. We are proud to have shared the story. We still have a lot to do together and I think you will agree,” King Abdullah said.