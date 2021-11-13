Joint Justice Initiative Condemns Australian Ambassador to Turkey Over Ataturk Praise

CANBERRA: The peak advocacy bodies of the Armenian-Australian, Assyrian-Australian, and Greek-Australian communities have expressed their deep concern and dismay at comments made by Australia’s Ambassador to Turkey,

H.E. Miles Armitage praising genocidal dictator Mustafa Kemal Ataturk as a humanitarian. In a letter addressed to Australia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Senator the Hon. Marise Payne, the Armenian National Committee of Australia, the Assyrian National Council – Australia and the Australian Hellenic Council called attention to the Ambassador’s unsettling message in the An?tkabir Private Book during a visit to the mausoleum of Ataturk, which praised the “humanity” of a violent dictator “on behalf of all Australians”. Ambassador Armitage then tweeted about it.



