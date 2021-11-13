Joint Justice Initiative Condemns Australian Ambassador to Turkey Over Ataturk Praise

CANBERRA: The peak advocacy bodies of the Armenian-Australian, Assyrian-Australian, and Greek-Australian communities have expressed their deep concern and dismay at comments made by Australia’s Ambassador to Turkey,
H.E. Miles Armitage praising genocidal dictator Mustafa Kemal Ataturk as a humanitarian. In a letter addressed to Australia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Senator the Hon. Marise Payne, the Armenian National Committee of Australia, the Assyrian National Council – Australia and the Australian Hellenic Council called attention to the Ambassador’s unsettling message in the An?tkabir Private Book during a visit to the mausoleum of Ataturk, which praised the “humanity” of a violent dictator “on behalf of all Australians”. Ambassador Armitage then tweeted about it.
Comments
Yervant says
Kemal Ataturk was a mass murderer and worse.
My understanding is that visiting foreign officials are required to pay homage to this mass murderer at his burial place in Ankara.
Notice that many American officials would not visit the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan (until Biden’s recognition of the Genocide) but were fine with visiting the memorial of the mass murderer.
God bless America because no one else will.