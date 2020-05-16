Joe Biden is not the candidate of the future. Which might be why he wins.

By Paul Waldman,

One of the most difficult things to accept in politics is that the voters might not want what you want. For instance, although I thought highly of many of the candidates who ran for the Democratic nomination this year, like many coastal liberal elitists I believed Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) would have made the best president. But it turned out that choosing the smartest, most competent person with the best-defined vision for reform was not in fact something primary voters were prepared to do.

And now, many Democrats may have to come to terms with the fact that Joe Biden will not run exactly the campaign they want or win in the way they would like. But his brand of not-particularly-inspiring politics might have within it the formula for success. As Ronald Brownstein argues, Biden’s path to victory could lie with a group of voters that not only isn’t sexy, but is often ignored as Democrats wonder whether they can inspire young people, mobilize Latinos or win over blue-collar white men: