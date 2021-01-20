Joe Biden inauguration ends Donald Trump era

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in during a ceremony with no public attendance. Donald Trump left the White House early morning, becoming the first modern president to skip the event.
- Outgoing President Donald Trump left the White House in the morning rather than attend any of the day’s events
- The National Mall, facing the US Capitol has been decorated with some 200,000 flags to represent the absent crowds
- Biden will be sworn in as president at noon local time (17:00 UTC)
- Biden is expected to sign several executive orders addressing the pandemic, the US economy, climate change and racial injustice by the end of the day
Leave a Reply