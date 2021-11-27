Jirayr Sefilyan. “Now we will walk to the EU office, next to which Pashinyan lives and we will say something there”

Among the various demands and slogans voiced by the National-People’s Pole during today’s rally, unlike the previous ones, no demand was made for the resignation of the Prime Minister. Aravot.am inquired from ADB board member Zhirayr Sefilyan whether there was a change in the union’s agenda.

“Certainly, this issue is on our agenda. There was probably just so much to say. The first step in our program is the removal of Pashinyan because, without his removal, it will not be possible to implement our steps. But the problem is not only removing Pashinyan. Our goal is to finally create a nation-state. We will now walk to the EU office. “Pashinyan lives next door and we will say something is needed there,” he replied.