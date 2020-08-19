Jill Biden steals the show, Top moments from Night 2 of the DNC: Past presidents make the case against Trump, delegates lead a digital tour.

AOC, past presidents, some Republicans, an entertaining whip around 57 states and territories to nominate Biden. An elevator operator and more.

Former presidents, ex-secretaries of state and a New York elevator operator provided some of the high points of Tuesday’s second night of the Democratic National Convention — but it was Jill Biden who stole the show.

Here are some of the most notable moments from Night 2:

1. Jill and Joe

Speaking from the high school where she used to teach, Jill Biden closed the night by talking about her relationship with Joe Biden and the pain they’ve shared over the years.

“How do you make a broken family whole? The same way you make a nation whole: with love and understanding and with small acts of kindness,” she said. Her husband joined her in the classroom at the end of the speech.

“You can see why she’s the love of my life,” he said.

2. Past presidents

In their separate remarks, former President Jimmy Carter focused on Biden’s positives, while former President Bill Clinton focused mainly on President Donald Trump’s negatives.

Carter, 95, recorded a message saying “Joe has the experience, character and decency to bring us together and restore America’s greatness.”

Clinton ripped Trump for bringing “chaos” to the Oval Office. “Just one thing never changes — his determination to deny responsibility and shift the blame. The buck never stops there,” Clinton said.

3. AOC

Progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York raised eyebrows with her brief appearance in the proceedings when she seconded the nomination of Biden’s former rival Bernie Sanders for president, a vote that is required for any candidate who crosses the delegate threshold during the primaries.

“In a time when millions of people in the United States are looking for deep systemic solutions to our crises of mass evictions, unemployment and lack of health care, en el espíritu del pueblo and out of a love for all people, I hereby second the nomination of Senator Bernard Sanders of Vermont for president of the United States of America,” she said.

She later congratulated Biden on winning the nomination on Twitter and called for victory in November.

4. Former secretaries of state

Colin Powell, a Republican who served under President George W. Bush, never mentioned the current president’s name but said the nation must chart a new course abroad, while John Kerry, a former Democratic presidential nominee, was more direct.

“Donald Trump inherited a growing economy and a more peaceful world, and, like everything else he inherited, he bankrupted it. When this president goes overseas, it isn’t a goodwill mission. It’s a blooper reel,” Kerry said.

5. An unlikely friendship

A digital video focused on the long friendship between Biden and the late Sen. John McCain, a former Republican nominee for president and Trump nemesis. It was narrated by McCain’s widow, Cindy. “They would just sit and joke,” McCain says in the clip. “It was like a comedy show sometimes to watch the two of them.”