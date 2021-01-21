Jews come in second, after Catholics Jews dominate In Biden’s Cabinet, major positions

Among 325 million American 6.7 million Jews of all ages in the U.S. in 2013

If confirmed, they include: Antony Blinken (secretary of state); Janet Yellen (secretary of the treasury); Merrick Garland (attorney general); Alejandro Mayorkas (secretary of homeland security); Avril Haines (director of national intelligence); and, sometimes included in Cabinet rank positions, Ron Klain (chief of staff).

Among 325 million American 6.7 million Jews of all ages in the U.S. in 2013 jews are the second position in Biden cabinet

Of course, the Constitution specifies there should be no religious test for holding office.

Jews come in second:

Biden will be the oldest person ever to occupy the White House, and Harris will be the first woman or person of color or person of South Asian descent ever to serve as vice president.Their Jewish bona fides are also notable: Biden’s three children who survived into adulthood all married Jews, making him a grandfather to several Jewish grandchildren. (Biden’s first wife and infant daughter were killed in a car accident in 1972.)Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, is Jewish, and Emhoff’s two children from his first marriage refer to Harris as “Momala” — a mashup of Kamala and the Yiddishism “mamaleh.”