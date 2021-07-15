Jewish scholar implores Israel to recognize all genocides

Professor Israel Charny outlined the alleged “immoral behaviors” of Israel’s long-term Armenian genocide denial in a new book.

A Jewish scholar established in Israel and America has called on the former’s new government to better recognize the Armenian genocide, and all genocides, according to the Institute on the Holocaust and Genocide in Jerusalem. Professor Israel Charny outlined the alleged “immoral behaviors” of Israel’s long-term Armenian genocide denial in a new book titled Israel’s Failed Response to the Armenian Genocide: Denial, State Deception, Truth versus Politicization of History, the Institute said in a press release.

Charny reportedly claims that Israel doesn’t acknowledge the Armenian genocide, which killed around one million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire during World War I, out of interest for its relationship with Turkey. The author has been advocating for better recognition of the Armenian mass murder since 1982, the Institute said, when together with Elie Wiesel he organized the historic First International Conference on the Holocaustand Genocide. The conference was the first known time in the world that “Holocaust and genocide” were combined as concepts, and the first time Armenians were offered the opportunity to tell their genocide story to an international crowd.

The Institute noted that the Israeli Knesset’s Education Committee did in fact vote for recognition of the Armenian Genocide in 2016, however it was later vetoed by the government.



Committee Chairman Ya’acov Margi of the Shas party reportedly said at the time, “It is our moral obligation to recognize the holocaust of the Armenian nation.” In his book, Charny also expressed yearning for Israel to recognize other genocides, including current ones. “It is time for a full policy of standing with any and all people, including Muslims such as in China and in Myanmar today, and including Christians such as in many countries today who are being subject to genocide,” he wrote.