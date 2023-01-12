Jewish extremists write hate slogans calling for the death of Christians at the Armenian Patriarchate in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM, Thursday, January 12, 2023 (WAFA) – Jewish extremists wrote hate slogans in Hebrew on the walls of the Armenian Orthodox Patriarchate in the Old City of Jerusalem calling for the death to Christians and Armenians, according to sources.

The slogans said: “revenge”, “Death to Christians”, “Death to the Armenians”, and “Death to Arabs and Gentiles”.

The Patriarchate filed a complaint with the police, who said they will investigate this case.

Earlier this year, Jewish extremists were caught on camera vandalizing gravestones and crosses at the Protestant cemetery, not far from the Armenian Patriarchate in Jerusalem.

M.K.

Source: https://english.wafa.ps/Pages/Details/132770

