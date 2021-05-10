Jerusalem tensions: Hundreds wounded at Al-Aqsa mosque

The holy city, which contains sacred sites for Jews, Muslims and Christians, has been rocked by violence over the past three days. An Israeli march laying claim to the whole of Jerusalem is set to go ahead on Monday.

Hamas issues ultimatum to Israel

Hamas, the paramilitary group in control of the Gaza Strip, has issued an ultimatum to the Israeli authorities. The group is demanding Israeli troops withdraw from the Temple Mount and the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood by 6 p.m. local time (1500 UTC), or else it will launch attacks against Israel.

Israeli forces have been given about an hour to respond. The Israeli military has suspended a major military drill in order to focus on the ongoing security crisis.

Israeli police limit Jerusalem march

Israeli police have decided to limit the “Jerusalem Day” march this afternoon, with participants not allowed to pass through the Old City’s Jerusalem Gate and Muslim Quarter. The move is intended to prevent confrontations between the Israeli marchers and Palestinians.

The decision was reportedly ordered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Alleged collusion by judicial authorities

DW has been speaking to Mohammed el Kurd, a young writer whose family is one of those being threatened with eviction.

“There is clear collusion between the settler organizations and the Israeli judicial system to throw us out of our homes,” he said. Read the full report here.

Germany calls for de-escalation

“We call on both sides, now, to make an urgent contribution to deescalate the situation,” said German government spokesman Steffen Seibert as he called on Israelis and Palestinians to show restraint.

Netanyahu backs police’s ‘strong stand’

“We insist on ensuring the rights of everyone, this occasionally requires taking a strong stand as the officers of the Israel Police, and our security forces, are doing at the moment. We back them in this just struggle,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was quoted as saying by his spokesman Ofir Gendelman.

Calm restored, Israel says

Gendelman tweeted that calm has been restored on Temple Mount.

The latest from DW on the ground

Israeli security services recommend that police change the planned route of the scheduled march through the Old City area of Jerusalem to prevent clashes with Muslim residents, said DW correspondent Tania Krämer.

Israeli participants were initially meant to march through the flashpoint Damascus Gate and Muslim Quarter.

Violence broke out early Monday morning as several young Palestinians stayed overnight to prevent the planned Israeli marches from entering the Al-Aqsa compound, she added.

Israeli police said they entered the compound to disperse the crowds, which sparked the confrontations as Palestinians threw stones and barricades while police fired stun grenades, Krämer said.

Over 150 protesters were in need of medical attention.