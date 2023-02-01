Jerusalem: Singer Apo Sahagian tries to make the voice of Armenians heard during Blinken’s visit to Israel (PHOTO)

Singer Apo Sahagian reminded U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken of the importance of access to the Armenian voice. the singer wrote on his Instagram.

During Blinken’s visit to Israel, the singer approached him and shook his hand, while addressing the right of Armenians to access the voice.

“Although I’m a bad singer, just make sure the Armenian voice is heard, from protecting Artsakh to protecting our corner in Jerusalem.

The interests of the nation are a constant and eternal task even for a bad singer like me,” wrote Apo Sahagian.

The Jerusalem-born singer has recently become known to Armenian audiences for a number of songs published as a result of collaborations with other Armenian singers, including “Kyass Kiss,” “Karin Tak,” “Hani Tani” and “Gna Ese.”

