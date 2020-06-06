Jeff McCausland General Mattis’ statement on Trump reveals America’s constitutional crisis

For senior retired military officers to level such criticism against a serving president is unprecedented. But they have good reason to be worried.

By Jeff McCausland, retired U.S. Army colonel and former member of the National Security Council

On Monday, riot police supported by both National Guard troops and other federal agencies rousted peaceful protesters from Lafayette Square so President Donald Trump could walk to St. John’s Episcopal Church for a photo op. Trump’s understanding of the protesters — and their anger with America’s longstanding problems with racism and police brutality — appears exceedingly limited. He described himself as “your president of law and order” and warned that the nation was “gripped by professional anarchists, violent mobs, or, arsonists, looters, criminals.”

But the nation’s top military leaders have a different perspective. In a series of striking critiques this week, senior retired military officers including former Secretary of Defense and retired Gen. James Mattis spoke out forcefully and unequivocally against the president. This is not a disagreement over policy, but rather an indictment of the commander in chief’s leadership and competency at a critical moment for the nation. For senior retired military officers to level such criticism against a serving president is unprecedented and signals a true constitutional crisis over American civil-military relations.

Mattis has been criticized for not speaking out previously about his disagreements with the president following his resignation. This week, he decided he could remain silent no longer. In a stunning critique published in the Atlantic, Mattis argued that citizens’ rights “peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances,” as outlined in the Bill of Rights, have been violated across America. He urged “those in office who would make a mockery of our Constitution” be held accountable. Such strong political condemnation from a former general is extraordinary for many reasons — but Mattis went even further. He excoriated Trump for dividing the nation and declared the country is “witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership.”

This view was quickly endorsed by other senior retired military officers, including two former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff: Adm. Mike Mullen and Gen. Martin Dempsey. Mattis also delivered some more veiled criticism directed at the current Pentagon civilian and military leadership, with others quickly echoing this condemnation as well. Current Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, accompanied Trump on his very public walk to St. John’s, and in so doing, appeared to endorse his actions.

Both attempted to distance themselves afterward from accusations that they had been used by the president as political props. As a political appointee, Esper’s future is problematic, and he may soon join the long list of senior officials who have resigned or been fired by the president.

But this sad series of events has presented the nation’s uniformed military leadership with a challenge to civil-military relations. Each swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies — foreign and domestic. But they have also sworn to obey the orders of the president as commander in chief. Trump wittingly or not seems bent on forcing these senior military officers to choose between these potentially conflicting loyalties, and some fear such a dilemma could occur soon.

The military leadership’s collective discomfort was demonstrated by a memorandum Milley released to top military commanders this week reaffirming the critical importance of the oath taken by every member of the armed forces. He reminded service members that the Constitution “gives Americans the right to freedom of speech and peaceful assembly.”

