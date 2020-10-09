Javakhk Armenians transferred $ 270,000 to the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund

The Armenians of Javakhk donated $ 270,000 to the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund to help Artsakh. As reports “Armenpress”, the official Facebook page of the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Georgia informs about this.

“We inform that the Armenians of Javakhk continue the process of helping Artsakh with great vigor. Among other large-scale humanitarian aid, the Armenians of Javakhk today transferred about 270 thousand dollars to the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund. “We are strong together,” the statement said.

The amount of donations made to the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund at the moment is 85 million 986 thousand 677 dollars.

In the early morning of September 27, Azerbaijan launched active military operations along the line of contact with Artsakh. Peaceful settlements, including the capital Stepanakert and Shushi, are being shelled. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces also targeted the military and civilian infrastructure of the Republic of Armenia. In the persistent battles on the line of contact, both sides have losses of manpower and armaments. The Azerbaijani losses are several times higher than the Armenian side. Evidence of Turkish involvement, transfer of mercenaries from Syria, use against Artsakh has been revealed.