Japan to provide $3.6 million in assistance to Armenia

On February 16, the Government of Japan decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of 3.6 million US dollars for Armenia in response to the humanitarian crisis caused by the recent Nagorno Karabakh war, Japan’s Foreign Ministry said in a news release.

The assistance will be provided for improving living environment such as repairs of shelters and medical support, as well as provision of relief supplies through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the International Organization of Migration (IOM) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The expected assistance in Armenia is as follows:

Provision of medical technical training to 6 hospitals and medical equipment to health facilities.

Installation of hand-washing areas at 3 elementary schools to ensure access to safe water.

Provision of hygiene kits and other relief supplies to approximately 2,300 people.

Repair and renovation of 3 evacuation centers.

Provision of relief supplies for wintering to approximately 4,000 people.

Provision of medical equipment to 17 health facilities.

Rehabilitation of 15 school facilities and provision of educational supplies.