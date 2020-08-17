Jack Hadjinian, The Mayor of Montebello, CA. Prevented a foreign agency from colluding with the Sheriff’s Dept to host a townhall based on a false pretense.

Thank you to the overwhelming support from friends, relatives, and professional associates. I was out of town all weekend with my wife on a short vacation. I returned last night to read hundreds of hate tweets and disparaging messages about me by Azeris from around the world. My actions and words are a true reflection of how I feel.

I tried my best to prevent a foreign agency from colluding with the Sheriff’s Dept to host a townhall based on a false pretense. This is a violation of international policy (Vienna Convention). There is no such community in L.A. County and there was no such eminent threat by Armenians. On the contrary, the Government of Azerbaijan makes daily threats, and they have paid people from across the Country to spread their propaganda through the Consul General’s Los Angeles office. To say the least, its an extremely corrupt government and in the last two months have jailed over 120 journalists who have written articles that question the integrity of its own Azeri Government. The Consul General calling me a racist is like listening to a Nazi sympathizer justify the Holocaust.

Most people in Montebello have asked me “where is Azerbaijan and what does it have to do with you?” The City of Montebello established a Sister-City relationship with Stepanakert in 2005. I am a founder of the Montebello-Stepanakert Sister-City Association and worked on this effort with the ANCA-San Gabriel Valley Chapter. The Azeri government then intervened and instructed the City Council that their decision was illegal because the City belonged to Azeris not Armenians.

I will go on record to once again thank the brave Montebello City Council members of 2005. Mayor Bill Molinari, Councilmembers Edward Vasquez, Mary-Ann Saucedo, Norma Lopez-Reid, and Bob Bagwell.

Here is a quote from then Mayor:

In response to Pashayev–Montebello City Mayor Bill Molinari noted–”I have reviewed the concerns you have raised–but find them unconvincing.” Pointing out that a sister-city relationship is not between government’s–but it is a cultural point of contact between the population of two cities–Molinari stated–”Stepanakert is a historically Armenian city that has survived a brutal war of aggression and blockade waged by your government. Today–Stepanakert proudly serves as the capital of the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh.”

After noting that US diplomatic representatives regularly visit Stepanakert and “consult with Nagorno-Karabakh’s democratically elected leaders,” Molinari advised Pashayev–”rather than seeking to obstruct the further strengthening of Stepanakert-Montebello cultural relations–I would suggest that your government devote itself to ending its long-standing violation of US policy– namely Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act–which condemns your government’s illegal blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh.”

Thank you again and I would be happy to sit down with any member of the community to go into further detail. Montebello is a City of diversity, created for all walks of life. I have posted maps to help those unfamiliar with the area, better understand where our Sister City is located