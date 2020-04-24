‘It’s irresponsible and it’s dangerous’: Experts rip Trump’s idea of injecting disinfectant to treat COVID-19

“It’s a common method that people utilize when they want to kill themselves,” one doctor said. Here are the facts about poisonous chemicals.

By Jane C. Timm

President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested exploring disinfectants as a possible treatment for coronavirus infections — an extremely dangerous proposition that medical experts warn could kill people.

After a Homeland Security official mentioned the ability of disinfectants like bleach to kill the coronavirus on surfaces, Trump remarked on the effectiveness.

“And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning?” Trump said during his daily briefing at the White House. “Because, you see, it gets on the lungs, and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it’d be interesting to check that. So that you’re going to have to use medical doctors, but it sounds — it sounds interesting to me.”

Disinfectants like bleach are poisonous and dangerous when mishandled, doctors say.

“This notion of injecting or ingesting any type of cleansing product into the body is irresponsible, and it’s dangerous,” said Dr. Vin Gupta, a pulmonologist and global health policy expert who is an NBC News and MSNBC contributor. “It’s a common method that people utilize when they want to kill themselves.”

Trump’s Food and Drug Administration specifically warned against drinking the chemicals in disinfectants ­— a fake science that has been peddled as a cure for autism and HIV infection for decades — noting that consumption of such products “can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and symptoms of severe dehydration.”

“Any amount of bleach or isopropyl alcohol or any kind of common household cleaner is inappropriate for ingestion even in small amounts. Small amounts are deadly,” Gupta said.

Online, others doctors reacted with horror.

Gupta added that it was “demoralizing” for a doctor to hear the White House “peddle improper health messaging” and said the president had a pattern of pushing unproven medical treatments.