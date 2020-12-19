Italians perceive Turkey as major global threat – survey

Italians believe that Turkey is one of the most dangerous countries

posing a threat to the entire world, according a recent poll shared by

BBC Turkish on Monday.

Participants in the survey, conducted by Italian research centre

the Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI) and French

multinational market research and consulting firm, Ipsos,

were asked, “Which country poses the greatest threat to the world?’’

A total of 1,000 people participated in the online the survey

conducted on between Dec. 9-11. Turkey ranked third place with 14

percent, after China at 27 percent and Iran at 15.

This is the first time in five years of the survey that respondents in

Italy listed Turkey as a major global threat. In 2019, Italians who saw

Turkey as a threat in the same survey remained 8 percent, while this

figure was 3 percent in 2018.

There is rampant negative judgment regarding aspiring EU member

Turkey, BBC Turkish cited ISPI director Paolo Magri as telling

Italian state-run Rai television, noting that views about Turkey in

Italy were similar to that of Iran.