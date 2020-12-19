Italians perceive Turkey as major global threat – survey

Italians believe that Turkey is one of the most dangerous countries
posing a threat to the entire world, according a recent poll shared by
BBC Turkish on Monday.
Participants in the survey, conducted by Italian research centre
the Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI) and French
multinational market research and consulting firm, Ipsos,
were asked, “Which country poses the greatest threat to the world?’’
A total of 1,000 people participated in the online the survey
conducted on between Dec. 9-11. Turkey ranked third place with 14
percent, after China at 27 percent and Iran at 15.
This is the first time in five years of the survey that respondents in
Italy listed Turkey as a major global threat. In 2019, Italians who saw
Turkey as a threat in the same survey remained 8 percent, while this
figure was 3 percent in 2018.
There is rampant negative judgment regarding aspiring EU member
Turkey, BBC Turkish cited ISPI director Paolo Magri as telling
Italian state-run Rai television, noting that views about Turkey in
Italy were similar to that of Iran.
