It would not be a 44-day war if the army was replenished with professionals if Samvel Babayan was involved in army building two years ago, after your change of government.

If the current government does not take action, border tensions and local provocations will escalate into large-scale hostilities. You know, I once said that this 44-day war would not have happened if the army had been replenished with professionals if Samvel Babayan had been involved in army building two years ago, after your change of government.

At least the government should have appointed him to a responsible position thinking about the security of the country. Babayan is a very literate military figure, yes, he is independent, it is almost impossible to lead him, but as a result of his tenure as military leader, I am sure we would not have faced this tragedy, so many children would not have died. He is a military figure dedicated to the army.

“But these authorities seem to have deliberately dismantled the army, and now we continue to do the same. This is a pity,” he said in an interview with Iravunk. USSR and RA Lieutenant General NORAT TER-GRIGORYANTS living in ILONA AZARYAN