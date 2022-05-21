BY Naira Zohrabyan,

It turns out that EU Ambassador to Armenia Andrea Victor loved Lukashenko at one timeless,

EU Ambassador to Armenia Andrea Victorin is not only the Armenian dictatorship that she loved and loved. The same lady was the EU ambassador to Belarus from 2015-to 19 and was equally admired by dictator Lukashenko.I decided to go through the interviews of the EU ambassador, Belarusian gastrols, and it turns out that Lukashenko is a great man, and Belarus is steadily moving towards democracy. Moreover, when in a 2016 interview a journalist asks Andrea Victorin: “Do you agree with the statement that Lukashenko is Europe’s last dictator”, our “democratic” aunt expresses her disagreement with her friend Lukashenko” to the grave accusation “.By the way, in 2015-19, the lady spreading democracy in Belarus, who, according to our Brussels sources, had quite warm relations with Batka, appeared several times in diplomatic scandals in Brussels, when she hid and Brussels has not reported or has reported the real picture of human rights in Belarus in “lights”.Yes, by the way, in another interview, the lady told about her dream: “when the EU visa with Belarus becomes 35 euros, I will drink a whole glass of champagne”.We seem to understand that this is a Western democracy when according to convenience Lukashenko can become Nelson Mandela, then Nero and Dracula, and Nikol’s Armenia is still a bastion of democracy. Of course, before signing a peace agreement with Azerbaijan and handing Artsakh over to Azerbaijan.