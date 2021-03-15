It is possible that Pashinyan “bought” this war, that is why he does not respond to Ali’s daily slanders for fear of compromising. Samvel Nikoyan (video)

Going to the polls with Nikol Pashinyan, who has lied and manipulated all his life, falsified even the war and the rally, means helping him to legitimize our defeat. Is the world looking back on how the Armenian nation behaves, does it morally perish as a society after defeat, or does it straighten its spine? Such an opinion was expressed by the former Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, member of the Supreme Body of the Republican Party of Armenia Samvel Nikoyan during the “#Ora Problem” program of “ArmNews” TV.

“The capitulator in the eyes of the world community is leading our nation on the path of moral destruction. The behavior of the opposition is very cautious, with a state mentality, a desire not to harm the state, a desire to go within the framework of the Constitution, no matter how radical calls are made. “Pashinyan behaves like the leader of the opposition, who does not care about the state and public interests, while constantly giving the name of the people,” the politician said.



According to Nikoyan, Pashinyan has convinced some people that everyone is the prime minister, the people are the owners of power, to take power from him means to take it from the people. “He has deprived the nation of its homeland, made tens of thousands of families miserable, discredited us in front of the planet, caused damage to billions, but he says to people, people, they want to take power away from you. People avoid admitting their guilt, their moral responsibility to their conscience. The opposition must raise the issue of Artsakh, the people of Artsakh must not feel alone. “Pashinyan has brought political thought from national issues to the domestic political field and is manipulating it.”

According to the politician, the opposition should force the government to talk about the status of Artsakh, to change the military-political balance in our favor. “Our army was left alone in the war, no country in the world condemned Azerbaijan, it was a political vacuum, the result of the negative atmosphere created around Armenia. Our international partners are waiting for Armenia and Artsakh to turn their backs. The opposition must form a national agenda. The number one problem is to remove the nationalist from power, this government can not solve any national problem. “

According to Samvel Nikoyan, no one should think that the Armenian gene is destroyed, our real gene is resistant, and the nationalists will not swallow this catastrophe. “Operation” Nemesis “was carried out at the time, it was against traitorous Armenians, the Armenian nation will not forgive this. Our state, our spine, has been hit, we must be able to stand up. Erdogan and Ali point fingers at our army և opposition, saying, do not touch Nikol. Turkey, Azerbaijan և Pashinyan has become a fist, they are fighting against the opposition. “Nicole and her gang are afraid of Ali’s slanders, that’s why they do not respond to him. There is a reasonable suspicion that Pashinyan” bought “this war,” Samvel Nikoyan concluded.