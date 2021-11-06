“It is obvious that the withdrawal of troops from the Kubatli-Zangelan section was not fraught with hostilities, as Pashinyan says”: Armen Ashotyan

RPA Deputy Chairman Armen Ashotyan expressed the opinion at the Hayeli press club on November 5 that Armenia is in the current situation because after November 9 last year the Armenian people could not remove from power the group that was “responsible for the devastating, treacherous war, for the thousands of victims and loss of the homeland. Why was it important to remove the government then? For two simple reasons. First, it was necessary to show the world that Armenia will not kneel and that the Armenian people have dignity. Therefore,

we would not allow them to bring regional projects at the expense of our national interests – 3 + 3 or communication projects, which do not include the national interest of Armenia, to consider us as a coin in geopolitical games.” Armen Ashotyan mentioned that the government is responsible for the problems that existed before and after November 9. “When asked directly in the National Assembly why the troops withdrew from the Kubatlu-Zangelan section, Nikol cynically said, ‘Yes, I gave that order.’ And let me remind you, he also hinted that if the troops did not withdraw, there would be a new war.



Source: https://www.aravot-en.am