It is not fair to accuse Mikael Arzumanyan. Movses Hakobyan

The former chief of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces, Movses Hakobyan, in a conversation with “Azatutyan”

referred to the fact of criminal prosecution of the former Minister of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh, former commander of the Defense Army, acting chief advisor to the President of the Republic of Artsakh, Mikael Arzumanyan. Movses Hakobyan noted that he is sure of one thing: Arzumanyan did not deserve all this, he is a good soldier, and at the end of the war, when he assumed the position of the head of the Defense Army, everything was already predetermined. “At least it is not fair to accuse Arzumanyan because he joined the army at a time when everything was already predetermined. Second, no one can assess the commander whether he made the right decision or the wrong one in the situation at that moment. Even if I was Arzumanyan’s superior, I would not reserve such a right to myself to say whether he made the right or wrong decision at that moment, because there are a thousand factors that influence the decision at that moment,” said Movses Hakobyan.