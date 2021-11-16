It is not enough to remove the Minister of Defense, he, the Chief of Staff should be arrested ․ Edik Baghdasaryan

Hetq Editor-in-Chief Edik Baghdasaryan posted on his Facebook page about the November 14 incident on the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, which is presented below. “It is not enough to remove the Minister of Defense, he and the Chief of Staff should be arrested.

How many hours will you stay in these trenches? What is the condition of the army? Well, how can the enemy come unhindered, without a shot, reach your positions, get you out of there? This will not fit in the brain. Maybe there are agreements to give these positions, or is it just a manifestation of a widespread complication? “Why are the border positions not furnished, no engineering work being done? Will anyone give the answers to these questions, that this is within the logic of the Prime Minister’s era of peace,” Baghdasaryan wrote. On November 14, in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces with the help of armored vehicles invaded the territory of Armenia.

“As a result of the actions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, four combat positions of the Armenian Armed Forces were blocked. “Azerbaijani military equipment invaded the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia արդյունքում troops left the territory of the Republic of Armenia as a result of negotiations, the units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia were withdrawn from the above-mentioned four combat positions,” the Security Council of Armenia said.