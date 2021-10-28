It is no secret that Tatoyan is the highest rated figure today In Armenian and diaspora and can easily run for the post of Prime Minister.

“Hraparak” newspaper writes. “The term of office of the Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan expires on February 23, 2022. He can not run again. Moreover, the names of Tatoyan’s replacements are already being discussed behind the scenes: Daniel Ioannisyan, Vahagn Hovakimyan, Edmon Marukyan. At the same time, the parties have started a struggle against each other to take Arman Tatoyan to them after his term expires.

