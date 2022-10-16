It is no coincidence that the best concerts take place in Yerevan. Saghatelyan

“What issue are we solving by going to Nikoli? at least two important questions, he takes his oral agreements with him. We are gaining time.

Time is very important in this process,” said Ishkhan Saghatelyan, deputy of the “Armenia” faction, in a conversation with Gegham Manukyan, deputy of the NA “Hayastan” faction, talking about the internal political problems of the country. “The wind smells of blood, we are close to a new war. This is a celebration before the genocide… There is money in the country, part of the source of the origin of that money is known, part is not known to the public, but it is known to me that it is Turkish money to confuse the public. It is not a coincidence that the best concerts are held in Yerevan, they should be diverted,” Saghatelyan said, adding: “Those who say there is no way out, I say there is, let’s try.”

