It is my fault that Pashinyan did not resign. Raffi Hovhannisyan

Today, Hraparak.am asked Raffi Hovhannisyan, the founder of the “Heritage” party, whether Nikol Pashinyan’s removal a day ago, which the parliamentary opposition is demanding, will change the situation for the positive.

First, remind Hovhannisan that this is not only the demand of the parliamentary opposition, in his opinion, it is a national or national imperative, regardless of who raises it.

Then he added: “It will change what was supposed to change at least on November 9, unlucky. At that time, it would have changed, structurally, conceptually, and temporally, a lot of things would have changed, even if from the point of view of the results, it could have made a small difference in the results. After two years, even small results can make a difference. And for that there are people who propose a methodological example. You can make other suggestions, but if we take stabilizing, small steps, we can get our country out of this terrible, abyssal crisis and not come to terms with the reality that we are on the edge of the abyss all together, and we, as helpless witnesses, we are standing and watching as a witness, as an involuntary participant to see when that abyss will materialize itself,” said Raffi Hovhannisyan.

We asked why, according to him, it was not possible to remove Nikol Pashinyan, some blame the opposition, the opposition blames the people for not uniting, Hovhannisyan responded like this: “It’s my fault that he didn’t have those qualities, that he didn’t leave.”

