It is a gross mistake to view the issues of RA state borders only from a political and military perspective. Arman Tatoyan￼

It is a gross mistake to view the issues of RA state borders only from a political and military perspective.

The government thus puts itself under restrictions, having to resort to only international military-political instances and failing to properly protect its population. In fact, the determination of borders should be the basis of humans and their rights. This will enable the country to make extensive use of the international human rights mechanisms, diversify those mechanisms and thus strengthen politics and the military there are. Security is first for the safe life and rights of the human, frontier population, and the political and military purpose is ultimate to protect the human. Therefore, in order to eliminate ongoing violations of the rights of its own population, and remove Azerbaijani armed servicemen from our villages and roads, the Government should at least urgently:1) Apply to the European Court of Human Rights by interstate gang (city) Strasbourg) and apply the 39th rule of a mediator.2) apply to UN bodies, including Security Council, use its membership in the UN Human Rights Council, etc. The existing facts of violations create solid evidence for that.