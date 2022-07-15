Istanbul: Questionnaire from Paylan: “Isn’t a hate attack the result of a culture of hate?” regarding the attack on the Jewish Cemetery in Hasköy

HDP deputy Garo Paylan directed a parliamentary question to the Parliament, demanding an answer from Vice President Fuat Oktay regarding the attack on the Jewish Cemetery in Hasköy.

Paylan made the following statements in his motion:

“On July 15, 2022, 36 tombstones were destroyed in the attack on the Jewish Cemetery in Hasköy, Istanbul. In this hate attack on the Jewish Cemetery, it was seen that the tombstones were destroyed.

Considering the attacks on Armenian churches and burial places, it is clear that these and similar hate attacks against minority communities cannot be considered as “individual” acts.

In this context,

Isn’t the hate attack on the Hasköy Jewish Cemetery a result of a culture of hatred? What will you do to stop hate crimes against Jews and Christians? Are you aware that hate politics leads to hate crimes? What will you do to stop hate speech that leads to hate crimes against minorities?”