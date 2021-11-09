Israeli lawmakers submit a bill to recognize the Armenian Genocide

Several opposition Members of Knesset (MKs) have submitted a bill Tuesday to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide and hold a memorial day for it every April 24, The Jerusalem Post reports.

The bill was submitted by Shas MKs Ya’acov Margi, Haim Biton, and Moshe Arbel alongside Likud MKs Yuli Edelstein, Israel Katz, and Yoav Kish.

This is not the first time an attempt has been made in the Knesset for Israel to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.

In 2018, Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg proposed a bill to recognize the massacre as genocide, but the bill was canceled due to government resistance.

In 2019, a number of high-profile members of Knesset like Yair Lapid and Gideon Sa’ar voiced support for the move, but again it did not proceed due to little government support.