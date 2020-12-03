Israeli Atrocity on 9-year-old #Palestinian Was Hit by Police Fire and Lost an Eye.

Officer’s attorney welcomes the Justice Ministry’s decision in the February incident in Jerusalem, while Malek Issa’s family says they will appeal: ‘There is no justice in this world’

The case of a 9-year-old Palestinian boy shot in the face by border police officers in East Jerusalem has been closed due to lack of evidence, the Justice Ministry unit that investigates police misconduct announced Thursday.

According to witnesses, Malek Issa entered a shop after getting off his school bus in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Isawiyah in February. When he exited the shop and crossed the street, he was shot in the eye with a sponge-tipped bullet and collapsed. Witnesses said there were no clashes between Palestinian residents and Israeli forces at the time.